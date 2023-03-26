RIP Frank “Flash” Jordan. #BlackBearForever

Condolences to the Family of Frank “Flash” Jordan, a Beloved Black Bear..

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Frank “Flash” Jordan. The news of his passing has deeply saddened us all. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Frank, affectionately known as Flash, was a cherished member of our community and a significant player in our Maine Men’s Ice Hockey team. His legacy will forever be remembered as he embodied the spirit and dedication of a true Black Bear. We honor his memory and keep his family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Flash.

Source : @MaineIceHockey

We are saddened to hear the news about the passing of Frank “Flash” Jordan. Our deepest condolences go out to his family & those who cherish him. Once a Black Bear, always a Black Bear. 💙 pic.twitter.com/BqPni5c85j — Maine Men’s Ice Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) March 26, 2023