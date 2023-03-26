RIP Filthy #BLPRumble

Rest in Peace Filthy #BLPRumble: A Tribute to Our Beloved Departed..

The Twitter announcement depicted a picture of Filthy, a beloved figure who had recently passed away. The poster conveyed a heartfelt message, expressing condolences and offering their respect to Filthy’s memory. It was reported that Filthy had passed away peacefully.

The tragic news had prompted the community to come together in mourning. Many took to social media to share their fond memories of Filthy, recounting their personal experiences and expressing their deepest sympathies. The hashtag, #BLPRumble, had been trending on various platforms, with users sharing messages of love and support for Filthy’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @prince_petty_

