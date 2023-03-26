RIP Angela Grier, Young Thug’s sister

Angela Grier, Young Thug’s Sister, Passes Away .

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is mourning the loss of his sister, Angela Grier. The news of her passing came to light as a tweet from music blog Traps N Trunks, which posted a photo of Grier along with the caption “Angela Grier has passed away.” While no cause of death was given, the blog expressed condolences to Young Thug and his family during this difficult time.

Grier’s passing elicited an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians on social media. Many expressed their condolences and shared their thoughts and prayers with Young Thug and his loved ones. Prior to her passing, Grier had been a beloved member of the hip-hop community, and her loss is being felt deeply by many.

