Retired Lt Ernie Hinkle, highly decorated and respected Austin police officer, has passed away. Rest in peace.

Retired Lt Ernie Hinkle, Highly Decorated and Respected Austin Police Officer, Passes Away. Rest in Peace..

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of retired Lt Ernie Hinkle, one of the most distinguished and revered officers in the history of the Austin Police Department. Lt Hinkle’s contributions to law enforcement in our community were immeasurable, and his unwavering commitment to public safety served as a model for generations of officers to come.

Throughout his career, Lt Hinkle earned numerous accolades and honors for his selfless service and exemplary leadership, cementing his status as a true legend of the force. His passing leaves a profound void in our hearts and minds, but his legacy will endure for years to come. May he rest in peace.

Source : @APROA01

It’s with great sadness we announce the passing of retired Lt Ernie Hinkle. One of the most highly decorated and respected Austin police officers in the history of APD. May he rest in peace. — Austin Police Retired Officers Association (@APROA01) March 26, 2023