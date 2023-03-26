Ramadan brings a somber nostalgia.

Ramadan evokes nostalgic sadness, flickering memories of childhood, Quetta, loved ones lost, and a mix of joy and sorrow..

Source : @mariammohsin22

There is a faint but constant sadness in the air throughout the month of Ramadan. It always brings back memories – of childhood, of Quetta, of the big house full of people. Of family, and loved ones who are no more. Of happiness and of loss. Of grief. — Mariam (@mariammohsin22) March 25, 2023