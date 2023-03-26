Our thoughts go out to Robertson Amusements on the loss of John Robertson. Our deepest condolences.

Expressing Sympathy: Our Thoughts are With the Robertson Amusements Family as They Mourn the Loss of John Robertson, a Cherished Member of Our Fair Community for Over 30 Years..

The Carp Fair community is heartbroken to learn of the passing of John Robertson, a cherished member of our Robertson Amusements family. For over 30 years, Robertson Amusements has brought joy and laughter to our fair and we are truly grateful for their dedication and service. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Robertson family and their loved ones during this difficult time.

John’s presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will forever remain in the hearts of all who had the pleasure of knowing him. We honor John’s legacy and the impact he made on our community, and we will continue to celebrate his life through the joy and happiness that Robertson Amusements brings to our fair. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robertson family as they navigate this painful loss.

