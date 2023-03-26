Our beloved friend, like a brother, passed away. RIP Joel. We’re devastated.

Heartbroken: Our Beloved Friend and Brother Joel Has Passed Away Rest in Peace, We Will Cherish Your Memory Forever.

As I woke up this morning, I was hit by the worst news possible. It felt like a punch to my gut. One of our dearest friends, someone who was like a brother to us and whom we frequently saw, had unexpectedly passed away. My heart aches just thinking about it.

Joel, we will miss you more than words can express. You had a magnetic personality and the ability to light up any room you stepped into. We are grateful for the memories we shared and the joy you brought to our lives. It’s hard to believe that you’re gone, and it’s even harder to accept that we won’t make any more memories with you. Rest in peace, Joel. We will love you forever and always be blessed to have known you.

Source : @TatiYuDigg

Woke to the worst news One of our dearest friends that’s like a brother someone we see often has passed away RIP JOEL CANT BELIEVE THIS WE LOVE YOU AND WILL FOREVER BE BLESSED

Woke to the worst news One of our dearest friends that’s like a brother someone we see often has passed away 🥺🙏🏼 RIP JOEL CANT BELIEVE THIS WE LOVE YOU AND WILL FOREVER BE BLESSED pic.twitter.com/KPdTsFX9P7 — ✨BarbieTingz👑 (@TatiYuDigg) March 26, 2023