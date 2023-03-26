@ntvuganda journalist Edward Muhumuza passed away in a tragic accident. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

Condolences to the Family and Loved Ones of Edward Muhumuza, a Charismatic @ntvuganda Journalist who Passed Away in a Fatal Road Accident..

Edward Muhumuza, a vibrant and inspiring journalist from ntv Uganda, lost his life tragically in a fatal road accident. It is with a heavy heart that we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this immensely difficult period.

Known for his magnetic personality, Edward was a cherished member of the media community and a respected voice within the industry. We mourn the loss of such an incredible talent and send our heartfelt sympathies to all those who knew and loved him. May he rest in peace.

Source : @IMChallengeug

Edward Muhumuza, a charismatic @ntvuganda journalist, passed away yesterday in a fatal road accident. We send our condolences to his family & loved ones in this trying moment .

Edward Muhumuza, a charismatic @ntvuganda journalist, passed away yesterday in a fatal road accident. We send our condolences to his family & loved ones in this trying moment . pic.twitter.com/dvIjOyvhao — Media Challenge Initiative (@IMChallengeug) March 26, 2023