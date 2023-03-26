Nicholas Lloyd Webber, co-writer of The Little Prince musical, has passed away. Our condolences to his loved ones. #yyc #lloydwebber #thelittleprince

Passing of Nicholas Lloyd Webber, co-creator of The Little Prince musical, mourned with heartfelt condolences to family and friends. #yyc #lloydwebber #thelittleprince.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Nicholas Lloyd Webber, whose collaboration with James D. Reid brought the world premiere of their musical, The Little Prince, to our stage back in 2016. As a creative talent, Nicholas will always be remembered for his contributions to the arts community.

Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of this talented composer and performer during this difficult time. At Theatre Calgary, we will forever cherish the memory of Nicholas’ work and honor his legacy by continuing to inspire and celebrate the performing arts. #yyc #lloydwebber #thelittleprince

We are saddened today by the passing of Nicholas Lloyd Webber. Nick (right) & James D. Reid (left) brought the world premiere of their musical The Little Prince to our stage in 2016. We send out heartfelt condolences to Nick's family & friends. #yyc #lloydwebber #thelittleprince pic.twitter.com/0UBtIARTp7 — Theatre Calgary (@TheatreCalgary) March 25, 2023