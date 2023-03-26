Legendary volleyball coach Barry Goldberg has passed away. Our thoughts are with his family.

Legendary Volleyball Coach Barry Goldberg passes away, leaving behind his beloved wife and family..

It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Barry Goldberg, a volleyball coach who has made a profound impact on the sport. Known to many as a legend in the field, he has inspired countless athletes throughout his years of coaching. Despite his passing, his legacy of dedication and passion for volleyball will continue to live on.

Our hearts go out to Barry’s wife, Bonnie, as well as his children and grandchildren during this difficult time. His leadership and guidance will be deeply missed, but the impact he has left on the sport of volleyball will never be forgotten. May his family and loved ones find comfort in the memories they shared with him, and may his spirit continue to inspire aspiring athletes to chase their dreams.

Source : @AUeagles

