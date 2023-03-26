Last Czechoslovak RAF pilot, Emil Boček, passed at 100. RIP

Rest in Peace: Emil Boček, the Last Surviving Czechoslovak RAF Pilot, Passes Away at the Age of 100..

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Emil Boček, the last surviving Czechoslovak pilot who served in the Royal Air Force during World War II. Boček passed away yesterday at the age of 100.

Despite his advanced age, Boček’s legacy as a fighter pilot will never be forgotten. He completed over 30 missions during the war, showing incredible courage and dedication to his country. We honor his life and service, and extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Source : @_Darthsoldier_

pic.twitter.com/KA8k57MMkI — Darthsoldier (@_Darthsoldier_) March 26, 2023