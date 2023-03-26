JCPOBA offers condolences to the family and friends of Officer Noel. His bravery and dedication to the community will always be remembered. #EOW #JerseyCity

JCPOBA extends profound sympathy to Officer Noel Santiago Jr.’s loved ones and acquaintances.

The Jersey City Police Officers Benevolent Association (JCPOBA) expresses our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Noel Santiago, Jr. We join the entire Jersey City community in mourning the loss of a brave and dedicated officer.

Officer Santiago’s professionalism and commitment to serving the people served as an inspiration to us all. His passing is a harsh reminder of the devastating impact of cancer. We honor his memory by continuing the fight against this terrible disease. Rest in peace, Officer Santiago. #FuckCancer #EOW #JerseyCity #JCPD

In their time of grief, we stand alongside Officer Santiago’s family and fellow officers, offering our support and sharing our deepest sympathies. The loss of such a valorous officer is a loss for the entire community. We extend our gratitude and deepest respect to Officer Santiago for his selfless service to the people of Jersey City. His legacy of bravery and dedication lives on in our hearts and minds, and we will never forget his sacrifice.

Source : @JerseyCityPOBA

