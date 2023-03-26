Innocent, the beloved Malayalam actor, has left us. #RIPInnocent.

The demise of Malayalam’s adored actor Innocent..

The fans of Malayalam cinema are mourning the passing away of their beloved actor, Innocent. Known for his impeccable comic timing and heartwarming performances, Innocent was a veteran in the industry with a career spanning over three decades. His demise has left his fans and colleagues in shock and grief.

Innocent’s contribution to the film industry was unparalleled, and he will always be remembered for his remarkable acting skills and his kind-hearted nature. The news of his demise has taken the internet by storm, with fans and followers expressing their condolences on social media. Indeed, the loss of such a talented artist is a great loss to the world of cinema. Rest in Peace, Innocent.

Source : @ble_ss_sfc

Malayalam's beloved actor innocent has passed away #Suriya42 @Suriya_offl #VaadiVaasal #TrendingNow