Innocent, legendary Malayalam comedian, has left us. RIP!

#Innocent, the Legendary Malayalam Comedy Actor, Mourned after Passing Away..

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of the legendary Malayalam comedy actor, Innocent. Known for his exceptional talent and memorable performances, Innocent entertained audiences for decades before succumbing to an undisclosed illness. His passing is a great loss to the Indian film industry, which will miss his unique style and infectious humor. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time.

Innocent’s contributions to the world of entertainment will not be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through his films and the memories he created. He was a beloved figure in the film industry, with a charismatic personality that could light up any room. His performances were unparalleled and his humor will be missed by all who knew him. We honor the memory of this great actor and express our gratitude for his contributions to the film industry. May he rest in peace.

Source : @rameshlaus

