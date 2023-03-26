Holocaust survivor & Jerusalem volunteer Motke Wisel passed away at 94. May his memory be a blessing.

In Memoriam: Mordechai Wisel, Holocaust Survivor and Lifelong Volunteer at Jerusalem’s Magen David Adom, Passes Away at 94. His Legacy Lives On..

Mordechai Wisel, a Holocaust survivor and dedicated volunteer at Magen David Adom in Jerusalem, passed away at the age of 94. Wisel had spent decades devoting his time and energy to helping others, leaving behind a legacy of service and kindness. His tireless work at Magen David Adom had a lasting impact on the community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Wisel’s life was a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of giving back. His memory will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for generations to come. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy be forever remembered and celebrated.

Source : @ChaimSmierc

Holocaust survivor and decades long volunteer at Jerusalem’s Magen David Adom, Mordechai (Motke) Wisel has passed away today at the age of 94. May his memory be forever a blessing.

Holocaust survivor and decades long volunteer at Jerusalem’s Magen David Adom, Mordechai (Motke) Wisel has passed away today at the age of 94. May his memory be forever a blessing. pic.twitter.com/ntKcq2mpgd — Chaim • חיים (@ChaimSmierc) March 26, 2023