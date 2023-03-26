Heartbroken over the loss of YCSO Sgt. Tommy Tieman. Sending love and support to his family and @YavapaiSheriff.

Mourning the Loss of YCSO Sergeant Tommy Tieman: Our Heartfelt Sympathy and Support for His Family and Colleagues.

The image shown above is a tribute to YCSO Sergeant Tommy Tieman who recently passed away. It is a solemn moment for the community as words fail to express the sadness and grief felt for his loss. As a dedicated public servant, Sergeant Tieman was a shining example of what it means to serve one’s community with integrity and selflessness.

Words cannot express our sadness and the grief we feel for the loss of YCSO Sergeant Tommy Tieman. Fair winds and following seas, Sergeant, we’re proud to have served alongside you. To the Tieman and @YavapaiSheriff families, you have our prayers and unwavering support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oZeNE00EoK — Central Arizona Fire & Medical (@centralazfire) March 25, 2023