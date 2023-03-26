Heartbroken for Mississippi Delta’s loss & devastation. Praying for them.

Our Heartfelt Condolences to Mississippi Delta for the Unfortunate Loss of Life and Property Damage. Our Thoughts and Prayers Remain with Them..

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of life and devastating destruction that our neighboring communities in the Mississippi Delta have experienced in the wake of last night’s disaster. We offer our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to all those affected by this catastrophic event.

In the days to come, we stand in solidarity with the victims and their families, as well as with the brave first responders and volunteers who are working tirelessly to provide relief and support. Let us come together as a community to extend a helping hand to those in need and lift each other up during this difficult time.

Source : @RepJuliaLetlow

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and extensive destruction experienced by our neighbors in the Mississippi Delta last night. Our prayers are with them this morning and in the days to come. https://t.co/owTnNMdRDn — Congresswoman Julia Letlow (@RepJuliaLetlow) March 25, 2023