Heartbreaking news as One For Arthur passes away He gave connections an unforgettable day with Grand National glory @RacingTV (69 characters)

Heartbreaking news: One For Arthur passes away

Reliving One For Arthur’s triumphant Grand National win

It is with heavy hearts that we bring the sad news of the loss of One For Arthur, who captured the hearts of racing fans around the world with his historic victory in the Grand National. The Scottish superstar gave his connections a day they will never forget, as he galloped to victory in one of the toughest races in the world.

One For Arthur will always hold a special place in the hearts of racing fans, as he embodied the spirit of the sport with his determination, bravery, and boundless enthusiasm. Despite his tragic passing, his legacy will live on forever in the annals of racing history, and his many fans will never forget the joy and excitement he brought to the track.

Source : @TWEnclosure

Sad news about the loss of One For Arthur 💔 What a day he gave connections when winning the Grand National 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🎥 @RacingTVpic.twitter.com/OHBpySTkFa — The Winners Enclosure (@TWEnclosure) March 25, 2023