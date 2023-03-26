Gov. Abiodun mourns Gen. Diya’s demise.

Governor Abiodun Offers Condolences on the Passing of Gen. Diya..

The state of Ogun in Nigeria is mourning the loss of soldier-statesman, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya. Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has joined in expressing his condolences to the government, people of Nigeria, and the military, as well as the family, friends and associates of the late Chief of General Staff.

The passing of an esteemed figure like Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya is undoubtedly a great loss to the nation of Nigeria. The governor’s words serve as a testament to the gravity of this event and how it has touched the hearts of many. The country is united in its grief and will remember the soldier-statesman with deep respect and gratitude for his service to Nigeria.

Source : @SulaiOdus

Gov. Abiodun Mourns Gen. Diya's Passage. Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Govt and people of Nigeria, as well as the military, friends & associates of the Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya on the passing away of soldier-statesman.

Gov. Abiodun Mourns Gen. Diya's Passage. Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Govt and people of Nigeria, as well as the military, friends & associates of the Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya on the passing away of soldier-statesman. pic.twitter.com/ScmOffk9pG — Sulai Odus (@SulaiOdus) March 26, 2023