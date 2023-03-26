Gov. Abiodun mourns Gen. Diya’s death. #RIPDiya

Ogun State Governor Expresses Condolences over the Passing of Gen. Diya..

The recent passing of Lt. Gen. Oladipo Diya, Chief of General Staff, has brought grief not only to his family and friends but also to the entire nation. Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, expressed his condolences to the people of Nigeria, the military, and all those who knew and respected General Diya.

In a tweet shared by Mr. Adeola Adeniyi, the Eleyi Of Ogun State, Governor Abiodun acknowledged the loss of a soldier-statesman and praised General Diya’s remarkable contributions to his country. The Governor’s heartfelt message serves as a reminder of the deep respect and admiration that many Nigerians have for the fallen hero.

