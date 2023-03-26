Gordon Moore, creator of Moore’s Law, mourned by the USTP. #RIPGordonMoore

Grieving the Departure of Gordon Moore, the Mastermind behind Moore’s Law..

The USTP is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Gordon Moore, the brilliant mind behind Moore’s Law. This law, which predicted the exponential growth of computing power over time, has shaped the trajectory of technological progress and transformed the world as we know it. As we mourn his loss, we recognize Moore’s invaluable contributions to science and engineering, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of innovators.

Despite his immense impact, Moore’s life was cut tragically short by the cruel effects of aging. As transhumanists, we recognize the urgent need to combat this dragon tyrant and extend healthy lifespans for all. Moore’s Law will undoubtedly continue to shape our technological landscape for decades to come, but it is our responsibility to ensure that we are not held back by the limitations of our own biology. Rest in peace, Gordon Moore – your visionary spirit will live on in the pursuit of a better, longer, and healthier future.

The USTP mourns the loss of Gordon Moore, creator of Moore's Law. Today we lost yet another visionary to the dragon tyrant of aging. His life was cut far to short, and sadly he will be unable to see where Moore's Law takes us in the coming decades. https://t.co/B9UnYmm0b9 — Transhumanist Party (@USTranshumanist) March 25, 2023