Franklin Football offers condolences to @DeFoCoachKos and @NorskiFootball for the loss of Coach’s son, Brody.

The Franklin Football team stands in solidarity with @DeFoCoachKos and the entire @NorskiFootball community as they mourn the loss of Coach Kos’s beloved son, Brody. We understand that there are no words that can truly ease the pain of such a heartbreaking and devastating loss, but we want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

As members of the coaching community, we know that football is more than just a game – it’s a family. And in times of great sadness and hardship, that family comes together to show support, love, and strength. Coach Kos, we are here for you in any way that we can be. Please know that you have our deepest condolences, and that we will be with you every step of the way as you navigate through this difficult journey.

Source : @Saber_Football

Franklin Football sends our thoughts and prayers to @DeFoCoachKos and @NorskiFootball on the loss of Coach’s son, Brody. A heartbreaking and devastating loss. The coaching community is here for you Coach. — Franklin Football (@Saber_Football) March 26, 2023