FindNaaruAlive, wife deceased, son waiting. #BringNaaruHome

with his Son Waiting: Mudassar Naaru Still Missing and His Wife Has Passed Away.

It is imperative to keep Mudassar Naaru in our thoughts as he still remains missing to this day. Not only is his family awaiting his return, but his young wife has tragically passed away, leaving their son without both parents. It is essential that we continue to spread awareness and aid in the search to #FindNaaruAlive.

The pain and anguish endured by Naaru’s loved ones is unimaginable, and it is crucial that we do all that we can to bring him back to his family. Let us keep his name and story at the forefront of our minds, and use our platforms to raise awareness and encourage others to contribute to the search efforts. Together, we can make a difference and bring hope to those who are desperately waiting for Naaru’s safe return.

Source : @AuratMarchKHI

Just a reminder that Mudassar Naaru still remains missing. His young wife has passed away and his son is waiting for the father’s return. #FindNaaruAlive https://t.co/62AxOsnZ57 — Aurat March – عورت مارچ (@AuratMarchKHI) March 26, 2023