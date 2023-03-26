Ex-KP minister Sardar Muhammad Idress dies; from Abbottabad.

Abbottabad-native ex-provincial minister KP Sardar Muhammad Idress has passed away..

Sardar Muhammad Idress, a notable figure in the political scene of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, passed away on March 26, 2023. The veteran politician, who originally hails from Abbottabad, had previously served as a provincial minister in the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During his political career, Idress was known for his contributions to the development of the province, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, education, and healthcare. His passing is mourned by many who remember him as a committed and dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the betterment of his constituents and the people of the province.

Source : @AliRazaTweets

Former provincial minister KP Sardar Muhammad Idress has passed away. He was from Abbottabad.

Former provincial minister KP Sardar Muhammad Idress has passed away. He was from Abbottabad. — Ali Raza (@AliRazaTweets) March 26, 2023