Dr. Marcos Abalovich, former president of the Latin American Thyroid Society (2011-2013), has passed away.

Sad Announcement: Demise of Dr. Marcos Abalovich, Former President of the Latin American Thyroid Society, to Members.

We regret to inform the members of the Latin American Thyroid Society of the passing of our dear colleague, Dr. Marcos Abalovich. Dr. Abalovich served as the President of the Society from 2011 to 2013 and contributed significantly to the advancement of thyroid research and treatment in the region.

The Latin American Thyroid Society bids farewell to a brilliant mind, a compassionate physician, and a leader of exceptional character. We extend our deepest condolences to Dr. Abalovich’s family, friends, and colleagues and acknowledge the tremendous loss that our community has suffered with his passing. May his legacy inspire future generations of thyroid experts to continue his work and contribute to the betterment of healthcare for all.

Source : @LATS_Society

