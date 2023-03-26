“Deeply saddened by the loss of @DebHHays – a strong supporter of @block_ilm. Rest in peace, dear friend. #NeverForget #Peace #Love”

“Remembering @DebHHays: An Advocate and Dear Friend Gone But Never Forgotten”.

The news of the passing of @NewHanoverCo Commissioner, @DebHHays, has left the community in extreme shock and deep sadness. Deb was a major advocate for @block_ilm Advisory Board and played an instrumental role in its success. Her unwavering support and dedication to the organization will not be forgotten.

The team at Genesis Block ILM mourns her loss and extends our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. Deb’s passing is a huge loss to the community, but her memory will live on through the positive impact she had on so many people’s lives. May she rest in peace, and her legacy continue to inspire all those who knew and loved her. #GoneButNeverForgotten #peace #love.

