Death News : We mourn Janine Shalom’s passing.

Janine Shalom, our cherished friend and colleague, has passed away – a heart-wrenching announcement..

We are deeply saddened to announce that we have lost a cherished friend and esteemed colleague, Janine Shalom. As a valued member of our team, Janine had an unwavering commitment to her work and was an inspiration to us all.

Her passing comes as a shock and a great loss to us, and we extend our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will always remember her as a kind and talented individual who made a significant impact on our organization and our lives. Rest in peace, Janine.

Source : @WeAre_Premier

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved friend and colleague Janine Shalom.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved friend and colleague Janine Shalom. pic.twitter.com/O8K4orWdDg — Premier (@WeAre_Premier) March 26, 2023