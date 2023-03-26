Death News : We mourn Janine Shalom’s passing.

Posted on March 26, 2023

Janine Shalom, our cherished friend and colleague, has passed away – a heart-wrenching announcement..

We are deeply saddened to announce that we have lost a cherished friend and esteemed colleague, Janine Shalom. As a valued member of our team, Janine had an unwavering commitment to her work and was an inspiration to us all.

Her passing comes as a shock and a great loss to us, and we extend our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will always remember her as a kind and talented individual who made a significant impact on our organization and our lives. Rest in peace, Janine.

Source : @WeAre_Premier

