Death News : Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent died at 75 due to COVID, respiratory diseases, organ failure, and heart attack in Kochi.

Innocent, Renowned Malayalam Actor and Ex-Lok Sabha MP, Dies at 75 in Kochi Due to COVID-19 and Multiple Health Complications.

On March 26, 2023, the state of Kerala mourned the loss of veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP, Innocent. The 75-year-old passed away at a private hospital in Kochi, where he had been hospitalized due to a COVID infection, respiratory diseases, non-functioning of several organs, and a heart attack.

Innocent was a beloved figure in the Malayalam film industry, having acted in over 500 films and won several awards for his performances. He also had a successful political career, serving as the elected MP from Chalakudy in Kerala from 2014 to 2019. His passing was widely mourned by fans, colleagues, and politicians alike, who remembered him for his talent, humility, and service to the community.

