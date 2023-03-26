Death News : “Sad to hear of Innocent’s passing. RIP.”

Remembering Innocent: A talented actor, comedian, and former Kerala MP who passed away at 75. His remarkable acting skills were only surpassed by his kind-hearted nature, making him a joy to work with in the Lok Sabha. Rest in Peace, Innocent. Om Shanti..

The world has lost a talented character actor, comedian and former Member of Parliament from Kerala, as Innocent passed away at the age of 75. His contributions to the entertainment industry were awe-inspiring and marked by his innovative performances that touched the hearts of countless fans. But, Innocent’s legacy extends beyond his work in entertainment as he was also known for being a kind-hearted and genuine human being. I had the pleasure of interacting with him in the Lok Sabha and it was a privilege to witness his excellent character first hand.

As we mourn Inncoent’s passing, we must take solace in the fact that his work and spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of his fans and admirers. May he rest in peace and may his soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti.

Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, he was a fine human being whom it was a pleasure to interact with in the Lok Sabha. RIP. Om Shanti.

