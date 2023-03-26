Death News : Sad news: Composer Scott Johnson passed away.

Obituary: Remembering Scott Johnson, a genius composer and cherished friend, whose pioneering work in transforming speech into music has made an indelible mark on the industry..

Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of the late Scott Johnson, a composer, collaborator, and dear friend. With his passing, we have lost a true innovator in the field of music. Scott’s pioneering work in transforming speech into music has left an indelible mark on the musical landscape, inspiring and influencing countless artists along the way.

As a brilliant artist, Scott’s remarkable talent and passion for his craft will continue to be celebrated and cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him, and by those who have been touched by his incredible creative contributions. We join the wider music community in mourning his loss and honoring his remarkable legacy. Rest in peace, Scott Johnson.

Source : @AlarmWillSound

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Scott Johnson, composer, friend, and collaborator. Scott was a brilliant artist whose innovations in creating music out of speech have had a real impact on the musical world.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Scott Johnson, composer, friend, and collaborator. Scott was a brilliant artist whose innovations in creating music out of speech have had a real impact on the musical world. https://t.co/HSBDAud3qe — Alarm Will Sound (@AlarmWillSound) March 26, 2023