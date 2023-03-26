Death News : RIP Dr. Helmi Shaarawy, pan-Africanist hero.

The Demise of Dr. Helmi Shaarawy, a Devoted Egyptian Intellectual and Pan-Africanist: A Life of Committed Struggle for African Liberation to be Remembered and Honored. May Allah Grant Him Mercy..

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Helmi Shaarawy, a devoted pan-Africanist Egyptian intellectual. Throughout his life, he was a staunch advocate for African liberation and his unwavering commitment to this cause is an inspiring legacy.

Dr. Shaarawy’s important contributions to the intellectual discourse on pan-Africanism will undoubtedly be studied and celebrated by future generations. May Allah grant him peace and may his spirit continue to inspire and guide us towards a united and equitable Africa.

Source : @sarasays

V sad news of the passing of Dr. Helmi Shaarawy, committed pan-Africanist Egyptian intellectual. His life is one of principled dedication to African liberation and his work should be widely studied and celebrated. Allah yerhamo

V sad news of the passing of Dr. Helmi Shaarawy, committed pan-Africanist Egyptian intellectual. His life is one of principled dedication to African liberation and his work should be widely studied and celebrated. Allah yerhamo https://t.co/Xm7R8JcSEk — S (@sarasays) March 26, 2023