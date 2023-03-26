Death News : Innocent, RIP at 75.

Remembering the legacy of Innocent, the multi-talented character actor, comedian, and former MP of Kerala, who passed away at the age of 75. May his remarkable artistry and contributions be forever cherished. Rest in peace. ഓം ശാന്തി..

It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to the talented character actor, comedian, and former Kerala MP, Innocent, who has passed away at the age of 75. He was a gifted, inventive actor who brought humor and joy to countless fans over the years. His contributions to the industry will be deeply missed. We send our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Innocent was a beloved figure in the Malayalam entertainment world, known for his impeccable comic timing and warm personality. He brought a unique charm to every role he played, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of his fans. His legacy will live on through his impressive body of work, and we will forever cherish the memories he has left behind. May his soul rest in peace.

Mourning the loss of character actor, comedian & one-time Kerala MP Innocent, who has just passed away at age 75. Aside from being a brilliantly inventive & gifted actor, RIP. Om Shanti. മലയാളത്തിൻ്റെ നിഷ്കളങ്ക നർമം. ഇന്നസെൻ്റ് എന്ന നിർമലമായ ആ ചിരി നിലച്ചു. ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ.

