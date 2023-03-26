Death News : Applaud for Robert at 22′. #ccfc84

A Call for a Minute’s Applause at Cork City FC vs Drogheda United on Friday 31st March in Honor of Robert, a City Enthusiast Who Passed Away at 22 #ccfc84.

On Friday 31st March, Cork City FC will play against Drogheda United in what promises to be an exciting match. However, in the 22nd minute, the fanbase of Cork City FC has requested something special. They would love it if everyone present could give a minute of applause in memory of Robert, a beloved member of the community who passed away at the young age of 22.

Robert was known to be a gentle soul and a true enthusiast of the city, making his loss all the more tragic for those who knew him. As a mark of respect for his life and contributions, the Cork City FC fanbase would like to dedicate this minute of applause to his memory. Let us all come together and show our support for those who have lost a loved one, and honor Robert’s memory in this heartwarming way.

Source : @Williamom2001

