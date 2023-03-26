Composer’s oldest child dies in Hampshire hospital.

The first-born child of the musical composer has died at a Hampshire hospital..

The world of music mourns the loss of the eldest child of a renowned composer, who passed away at a hospital in Hampshire. The devastating news has left the composer and their loved ones in a state of shock and sorrow. The identity and cause of death of the deceased have not been disclosed yet.

The tragic incident has also left the fans and followers of the composer saddened, who have been expressing their condolences and sympathies on social media platforms. The untimely demise of a loved one is never easy to cope with, and we extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

Source : @BBCRadioSolent

