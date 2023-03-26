Captain @annabelj0hnson presents flowers to parents of young fan Charlie Ellacott, who passed away. Our thoughts are with you. #CPFC #CRYBLA

CPFC Captain @annabelj0hnson presents flowers from the club to the parents of Charlie Ellacott, a young and amazing fan who passed away this week Our heartfelt condolences to the family. #CRYBLA #CrystalPalaceFC.

Crystal Palace F.C Women’s captain, Annabel Johnson, showed an act of kindness this week during a difficult time for a family. Charlie Ellacott, one of the team’s young and amazing fans, passed away, and in honor of him, Johnson presented his parents with flowers from the club. This heartwarming gesture was captured in a photo that was shared on the team’s Twitter account.

The Crystal Palace F.C Women’s team expressed their condolences to the Ellacott family and thanked them for their presence at the event. The team’s thoughts are with Charlie’s family during this challenging time. It is evident that the Crystal Palace F.C Women’s team is more than just a soccer team; they are actively involved in supporting their community and fans during both the good and difficult times.

Source : @cpfc_w

Our Captain @annabelj0hnson presenting the parents of one of our amazing, young fans, Charlie Ellacott, who passed away this week, with flowers from the club ❤️💙🦅 Thank you for joining us today. Our thoughts are with you.#CPFC | #CRYBLA | #BarclaysWC pic.twitter.com/tcILKRPJmJ — Crystal Palace F.C Women (@cpfc_w) March 26, 2023