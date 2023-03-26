Bishop David McGough, RIP.

Bishop David McGough, Retired Auxiliary Bishop for Archdiocese of Birmingham, Passes Away at 78.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Bishop David McGough, a prominent figure in the Archdiocese of Birmingham. Bishop David, who was 78, peacefully passed away at his residence in Tean. He served as a retired auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Birmingham and will be remembered as a kind and compassionate servant of God who dedicated his life to spreading the word of the Lord.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bishop David’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. We pray that they find solace in the knowledge that Bishop David’s was a life well-lived and one that touched the hearts and minds of many. May he rest in peace and may his soul find eternal rest in the loving embrace of the Almighty.

Source : @RCBirmingham

