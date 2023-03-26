Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Brian Mac Aongusa, former CEO of Gael Linn, passes away.

May he rest in eternal peace..

The passing of Brian Mac Aongusa, the former CEO of Gael Linn, has left the organization deeply saddened. This news has come as a shock to many within the Irish language and cultural community. Mac Aongusa was a popular figure who had dedicated his life to the promotion and preservation of the Irish language.

Gael Linn, an organization that promotes Irish language and culture, has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of Brian Mac Aongusa. His passing is an immense loss to the cultural heritage that he dedicated his life to. Though he may be gone, he will never be forgotten, and his legacy will be cherished by many. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Brian Mac Aongusa, iar-phríomhfheidhmeannach Gael Linn, imithe ar shlí na fírinne. Gael Linn deeply saddened by passing of Brian Mac Aongusa. Suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam uasal.

Brian Mac Aongusa, iar-phríomhfheidhmeannach Gael Linn, imithe ar shlí na fírinne. Gael Linn deeply saddened by passing of Brian Mac Aongusa. Suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam uasal. pic.twitter.com/PMqxqalFUZ — Gael Linn (@GaelLinn) March 26, 2023