ANC mourns Mosie Moola, revolutionary diplomat and fighter.

Comrade Mosie Moola: A Revolutionary Diplomat and Gallant Fighter Mourned by ANC..

The African National Congress (ANC) commemorates the loss of an exceptional figure, Comrade Mosie Moola, who was a revolutionary diplomat and a brave fighter. The ANC deeply mourns his passing and remembers his contributions to the struggle for freedom and equality in South Africa.

Comrade Mosie Moola was a symbol of resilience and courage, whose unwavering commitment to social justice and democracy inspired many. He played a pivotal role in South Africa’s diplomatic relations, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. The ANC extends its heartfelt condolences to Comrade Moola’s family and friends, and the nation as a whole, during this difficult time.

Source : @MYANC

ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF A REVOLUTIONARY DIPLOMAT AND GALLANT FIGHTER, COMRADE MOSIE MOOLLA

ANC MOURNS THE PASSING OF A REVOLUTIONARY DIPLOMAT AND GALLANT FIGHTER, COMRADE MOSIE MOOLLA pic.twitter.com/rwLFZMI34i — African National Congress (@MYANC) March 26, 2023