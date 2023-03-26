1978 Kentucky All-Star Mary Ellen Stumbo passed away after battling ALS. Our thoughts & prayers go out to her loved ones. #RIPMaryEllen

Mary Ellen Stumbo (Betsy Layne), a member of the 1978 Kentucky All-Star team, has passed away after bravely battling ALS. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mary’s loved ones during this difficult time..

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Mary Ellen Stumbo, a standout member of the 1978 Kentucky All-Star team. After a valiant battle with ALS, Mary peacefully passed away over the weekend. We extend our deepest sympathies to her loved ones during this difficult time, and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

Mary’s contributions to the sport and her team will never be forgotten, as her legacy lives on in the memories of those who knew her. She was a true inspiration and a beloved member of the basketball community, and her loss is deeply felt by all who were lucky enough to cross paths with her. We honor Mary’s memory and offer our sincerest condolences to those mourning her passing.

Source : @KYAllStarGame

