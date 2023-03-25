Which Indian restaurant in Edmonton is the finest and which dish do you enjoy most?.

If you’re a foodie searching for the best Indian restaurant in Edmonton, look no further than the Brotherhood of Plates. With an extensive menu featuring traditional and contemporary dishes from all over India, the restaurant has earned a reputation for serving some of the most delectable Indian cuisine in the city. Whether you’re in the mood for spicy chicken tikka masala or creamy saag paneer, you’re sure to find something to tantalize your taste buds at the Brotherhood of Plates.

As for my personal favorite dish, I would have to recommend their lamb vindaloo. Made with tender chunks of lamb in a spicy tomato-based sauce, it’s the perfect combination of heat and flavor. The dish is traditionally served with fragrant basmati rice and naan bread, but I also recommend trying it with some of their delicious vegetable samosas on the side. Whether you’re a die-hard Indian food fan or just looking to try something new, the Brotherhood of Plates is a must-visit destination for anyone craving authentic Indian cuisine in Edmonton.

Source : @Bhoodofplates

What is the best Indian restaurant in Edmonton and what is your favorite dish there? — Brotherhood of Plates (@Bhoodofplates) March 25, 2023