Tech visionary and Intel co-founder Gordon Moore dead at 94. Sad news.

Intel Co-Founder and Tech Industry Visionary Gordon Moore Passes Away at 94, Leaving a Sense of Sorrow..

The tech industry mourns the loss of Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel and a visionary leader in computer technology. It is with great sadness that we report his passing at the age of 94. Moore was widely known for Moore’s Law, which predicted the exponential growth of computer processing power and proved to be an accurate forecast for many years.

In addition to co-founding Intel, Moore also played a key role in the development of the first commercial integrated circuit. His contributions to the field of computer technology have had a lasting impact on the industry and his influence will be felt for many years to come. We extend our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @anandtech

It's with sadness that we report that Gordon Moore, the tech industry visionary and co-founder of Intel, has passed away today at the age of 94

It's with sadness that we report that Gordon Moore, the tech industry visionary and co-founder of Intel, has passed away today at the age of 94https://t.co/wRVEJBwILy pic.twitter.com/A6ZCjZAh0W — AnandTech (@anandtech) March 25, 2023