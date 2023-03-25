Tech pioneer Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel, has died at 94. He predicted Moore’s Law, a key rule of the tech industry.

Passing of Intel Co-Founder Gordon Moore, Known for Moore’s Law and Impact on Tech Industry.

Tech pioneer and co-founder of Intel, Gordon Moore, has passed away at the age of 94. Moore not only played an instrumental role in the establishment of Intel, but also predicted the iconic Moore’s Law. This law states that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years, a prediction that has been remarkably accurate and continues to define the industry today.

Moore’s contributions to the tech industry have been immense, helping to shape an era of rapid technological advancement. His legacy will be remembered as a crucial milestone in the history of computing, and his influence will continue to inspire innovation and progress for many years to come.

Source : @tomwarren

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore has passed away at the age of 94. He predicted Moore's Law, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years. He helped define a key era of the tech industry

Intel co-founder Gordon Moore has passed away at the age of 94. He predicted Moore's Law, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years. He helped define a key era of the tech industry https://t.co/yELGqav7RN — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) March 25, 2023