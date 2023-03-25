“SweetHandsPlant talks Benavidez fight on Last Stand”

Watch @SweetHandsPlant discuss his battle against Benavidez in the latest episode of The Last Stand..

In a new episode of The Last Stand with Brian Custer, top middleweight contender @SweetHandsPlant dives into his most recent fight with Joseph Benavidez. Plant shares his thoughts on the bout and what it took to come out on top. The fighter also touches on his preparation for the fight and the importance of staying disciplined in training.

Plant goes beyond just discussing the fight, giving viewers insight into how he approaches his craft and what motivates him to continue to improve. The episode is a must-watch for any boxing fan looking to learn more about one of the sport’s most exciting rising stars.

In the second paragraph, Plant expands on his talk with Custer, delving deeper into the mental and physical preparation required to compete at the top level of professional boxing. He also discusses what it takes to remain motivated and disciplined, and how he balances the demands of training with his personal life. Finally, Plant shares his thoughts on the state of the sport and the future of his career, giving viewers a glimpse into what they can expect to see from him in the months and years to come.

Source : @BCusterTV

