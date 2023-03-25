“SPLC stands with Alabama and Mississippi after severe weather.”

“Our Condolences to the Victims of Severe Weather in Alabama and Mississippi; SPLC’s State Offices Ready to Aid Affected Communities”.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) expresses its profound sadness for the loss of life and injuries caused by the severe weather conditions in Alabama and Mississippi. Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by yet another natural disaster in 2023.

As a civil rights organization that is committed to justice and equity for all people, the SPLC stands ready to support the resilient communities impacted by this tragedy. We are here to provide dedicated assistance to help them get back on their feet and rebuild their lives. The SPLC’s state offices will be working tirelessly to lend support, resources, and expertise as needed to those affected by the recent severe weather. We honor those who have lost their lives, and we are committed to standing in solidarity with those who have survived this tragedy.

Source : @splcenter

