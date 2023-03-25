Sinn Féin Manager Tom Holland passed away. He campaigned for social and political rights at home and abroad.

Sinn Féin International Desk Manager, Tom ‘Dutch’ Holland, passed away, leaving a legacy of advocating for social and political rights worldwide. He had previously been a political prisoner and blanketman. (2).

Throughout his life, Dutch worked tirelessly to promote the Sinn Féin party’s message of justice and equality. His enthusiasm, dedication, and passion for the cause made him a much-loved member of the team. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, but his legacy will live on through the progress he made in advancing the party’s platform.

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Sinn Féin International Desk Manager, Tom ‘Dutch’ Holland. A former political prisoner and blanketman, Dutch spent his life campaigning for social and political rights at home and abroad. (1)

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Sinn Féin International Desk Manager, Tom ‘Dutch’ Holland. A former political prisoner and blanketman, Dutch spent his life campaigning for social and political rights at home and abroad. (1) pic.twitter.com/Jk32E6hcFu — Sinn Féin International (@SFIntDept) March 25, 2023