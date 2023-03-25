Sad to hear that Kaxan has passed away #RIPKaxan

RIP Kaxan: Texas Humane Heroes Mourns the Loss of KXAN News’ Beloved Mascot.

The Texas Humane Heroes organization expresses great sorrow as they mourn the demise of the legendary Kaxan, the much-loved mascot of @KXAN_News. The organization sends their condolences to Kaxan’s family and colleagues, who are certainly devastated by the loss. The announcement of Kaxan’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of many, as he was nothing but a good boy, spreading love and cheer everywhere he went.

Kaxan, who was an advocate for animal welfare and love, was truly a gem to the community, and his spirit will always be remembered. His selfless acts of kindness to people and animals alike have left an indelible mark on society. Texas Humane Heroes, along with many others, is grateful for the joy that Kaxan brought to the world and hopes that his legacy will continue to inspire us to be kind and compassionate to all living beings. #RIPKaxan.

Source : @TXHumaneHeroes

