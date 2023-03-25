Sad news: Our SWOS friend and organizer Peter “Paider” Schlierf passed away. He will be missed.

Sad News: Long-Time Friend, SWOS Fan, Tournament Organizer, and Member Peter “Paider” Schlierf Passes Away, Leaving Us Devastated. His Legacy of Dedication and Passion for SWOS Will Always be a Source of Inspiration. Our Hearts Go Out to His Family and Close Friends. .

The SWOS community mourns the loss of one of its most dedicated members, Peter “Paider” Schlierf. As a long-time friend, tournament organizer, and fellow SWOS enthusiast, Peter’s sudden passing has left us devastated. Our hearts go out to his family and close friends during this difficult time.

Peter’s unwavering commitment and passion for SWOS have been an inspiration to all of us. We will forever remember his contributions to the community and the joy he brought to those around him. His absence will be deeply felt, but his spirit and love for the beautiful game will continue to live on through the SWOS community. Rest in peace, Paider.

Source : @SWOSUnited

