Sad news: Our Head Coach and team mate Jim passed away this morning.

The Ashley Cricket Club is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Head Coach and valued team member, Jim. It is with a heavy heart that we share this news and express our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.

Jim was an exceptional coach who inspired and motivated our team members both on and off the field. He had a contagious passion for the sport and was always willing to go the extra mile for his players. Jim will be greatly missed, but his memory and legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he had on the sport of cricket. Rest in peace, Jim.

It is with great sadness that we share that our Head Coach and much loved team mate Jim passed away this morning. pic.twitter.com/KONstWM6dH — Ashley Cricket Club (@CricketAshleyCC) March 25, 2023