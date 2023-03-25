Sad news of Jim McCall’s passing. RIP Jim.

Sad news of Jim McCall’s passing – A beloved friend of Trafford SSP and many schools offering opportunities for youngsters to play hockey. Rest in peace Jim, and thank you for your contributions..

We received devastating news today about the passing of Jim McCall, a dear friend of Trafford SSP and an influential figure in many schools across Trafford. He was a driving force behind the highly anticipated annual Primary Schools Hockey league, where numerous young individuals were able to partake in the sport he cherished.

Jim will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to promoting physical activity for the youth in the community. He was a mentor, coach, and friend to many, and his contributions to the growth of sports education in Trafford will be missed dearly. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jim, and thank you for everything.

Source : @TraffordSSP

