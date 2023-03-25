Sad news: Journalist Edward Muhumuza from @ntvuganda has passed away. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and the press community.

Condolences on the Demise of Journalist Edward Muhumuza, Devoted to Serving the Public through @ntvuganda – He Will Be Sorely Missed by His Near and Dear Ones, as well as the Entire Press Fraternity, and We Extend Our Heartfelt Sympathy to Them..

Our hearts are heavy with the news of the passing of Edward Muhumuza. A dedicated journalist who had been working with @ntvuganda, he spent his life informing the public and his loss is felt deeply. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time, as well as the entire press community.

Edward Muhumuza’s work as a journalist was a testament to his unwavering commitment to delivering accurate and important news stories to the public. He was a true professional and his contributions to journalism will be missed. We stand with the entire press community in mourning his loss and remembering his legacy.

Source : @JBMuwonge

We are saddened to learn about the passing of journalist Edward Muhumuza,who has been working with @ntvuganda. He dedicated his life to informing the public,&his loss is deeply felt.Our thoughts are with his loved ones&the entire press community during t…

We are saddened to learn about the passing of journalist Edward Muhumuza,who has been working with @ntvuganda. He dedicated his life to informing the public,&his loss is deeply felt.Our thoughts are with his loved ones&the entire press community during t… pic.twitter.com/kMG2GUoilB — JBMuwonge (@JBMuwonge) March 25, 2023